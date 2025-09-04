Nuveen LLC Invests $554,000 in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation $ACRE

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 119,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACRE. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACRE. Wall Street Zen lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $4.80 to $4.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.31.

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.27 million, a P/E ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.32. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $7.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -176.47%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

