Nuveen LLC Invests $558,000 in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. $ITRN

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 1.3% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the first quarter worth $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 5.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Ituran Location and Control Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITRN opened at $32.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.42. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.86 and a 1 year high of $45.43.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $86.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.17 million. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 28.24%.

Ituran Location and Control Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.68%.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Featured Stories

