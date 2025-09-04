Nuveen LLC Takes $639,000 Position in 8×8 Inc $EGHT

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in 8×8 Inc (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 319,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in 8X8 by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8X8 Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:EGHT opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $270.01 million, a P/E ratio of -12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.87. 8×8 Inc has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $3.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EGHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Wall Street Zen cut 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $1.90 price target on 8X8 in a report on Friday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 24,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $49,755.55. Following the transaction, the director owned 187,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,950.65. This represents a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,885,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,549,594.16. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 334,741 shares of company stock valued at $615,895. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

Further Reading

