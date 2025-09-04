Paul Manning Sells 154,337 Shares of Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock

Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) Director Paul Manning sold 154,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $4,312,175.78. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 947,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,468,344.32. This represents a 14.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Liquidia Technologies Stock Up 2.2%

NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $29.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.61. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 0.22.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.06). Liquidia Technologies had a negative return on equity of 232.96% and a negative net margin of 732.17%.The firm had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Liquidia Technologies, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on LQDA shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Liquidia Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Liquidia Technologies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Liquidia Technologies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Liquidia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

Institutional Trading of Liquidia Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 76,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 281.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Liquidia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,475,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,838,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

Further Reading

