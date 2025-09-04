Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,372 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFG. Barclays increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $86.90.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $80.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $91.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.27.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.19. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.78%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

