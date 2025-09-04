Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA Holdings Raised by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 85.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 164.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 107.2% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 224.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGA opened at $196.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.59. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $159.25 and a 1-year high of $233.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($0.86). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.29%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $249.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.27.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

