Roth Capital Increases Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $70.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $58.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.57% from the company’s current price. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celsius in a research note on Sunday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.37.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $61.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 165.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34. Celsius has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $63.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.24. Celsius had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The business had revenue of $739.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $4,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,717,770 shares in the company, valued at $841,594,075. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $4,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,717,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,594,075. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,116,141 shares of company stock worth $52,541,605 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

