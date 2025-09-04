Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in UWM Holdings Corporation $UWMC

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) by 769.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in UWM were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in UWM during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the first quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of UWM by 285.2% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 37,767 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 20,816 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in UWM by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 244,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

UWMC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised shares of UWM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on UWM from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded UWM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.54.

In other news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $2,236,201.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,298,092 shares in the company, valued at $24,026,334.28. This trade represents a 8.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 12,801,152 shares of company stock valued at $59,045,314 over the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UWMC opened at $5.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -113.30 and a beta of 1.76. UWM Holdings Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. UWM had a net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $758.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.60 million. Analysts expect that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

