Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $103,000 Holdings in Donegal Group, Inc. $DGICA

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Donegal Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Free Report) by 47.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Donegal Group were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 16,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

DGICA stock opened at $18.39 on Thursday. Donegal Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $21.12. The firm has a market cap of $671.42 million and a P/E ratio of 7.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average is $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 8.33%.The company had revenue of $233.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.21 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Donegal Group, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.67%.

DGICA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Donegal Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 20,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $356,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 13,500,977 shares in the company, valued at $240,857,429.68. This represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Charles King sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $78,795.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,775. This represents a 64.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 59,356 shares of company stock worth $1,045,468. Company insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

