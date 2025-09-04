Scholar Rock Holding Corporation $SRRK Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $34.38 on Thursday. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $46.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.36.

Scholar Rock ( NASDAQ:SRRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.32). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $53.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Scholar Rock to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

In related news, insider Mo Qatanani sold 24,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $828,833.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 115,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,647.80. This trade represents a 17.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 11,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $445,662.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,070 shares in the company, valued at $963,281.40. This trade represents a 31.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,654 shares of company stock worth $2,299,310. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

