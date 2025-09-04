Semtech Corporation $SMTC Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Semtech alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Semtech by 328.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Semtech by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 865,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,529,000 after acquiring an additional 180,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth about $3,904,000.

Insider Transactions at Semtech

In other Semtech news, COO Asaf Silberstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $85,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 105,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,708.08. This represents a 1.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Lin sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total transaction of $43,796.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,530.24. The trade was a 5.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of SMTC opened at $57.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 241.38 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Semtech Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $79.52.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMTC. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Semtech

Semtech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.