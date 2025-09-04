Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.57% from the company’s previous close.

CELH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Celsius from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Celsius from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.37.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $61.10 on Tuesday. Celsius has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $63.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 165.14, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average is $40.52.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $739.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.13 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 7.91%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 143,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $7,327,287.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 895,410 shares in the company, valued at $45,827,083.80. This represents a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $14,181,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 18,017,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,699,987.90. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,116,141 shares of company stock worth $52,541,605. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,045,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753,055 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Celsius during the second quarter worth $59,382,000. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in Celsius during the second quarter worth $55,966,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Celsius by 130.6% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,108,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at $39,412,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

