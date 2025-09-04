The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust $GDV Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDV. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,097,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,247,000 after purchasing an additional 801,838 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 900,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,737,000 after purchasing an additional 53,558 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,157,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 458,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after purchasing an additional 43,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 448,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,812,000 after purchasing an additional 39,590 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDV opened at $26.85 on Thursday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.91.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

