TopBuild Corp. $BLD Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lessened its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 88.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 841 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $416.88 on Thursday. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $266.26 and a twelve month high of $445.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $389.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at TopBuild

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $0.24. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.42 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. TopBuild has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.02, for a total value of $410,869.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,041.98. This represents a 8.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.47, for a total transaction of $590,584.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,384.01. The trade was a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,663 shares of company stock valued at $5,709,488 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLD shares. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $375.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group set a $370.00 target price on shares of TopBuild and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $347.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $344.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $394.67.

View Our Latest Report on TopBuild

TopBuild Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.