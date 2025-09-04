TrueBlue, Inc. $TBI Shares Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TBI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the fourth quarter worth about $478,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 22,639 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 20,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TBI opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.85. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $171.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.54.

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.24. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $396.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.52 million. TrueBlue has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TrueBlue has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

