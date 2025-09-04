UiPath, Inc. $PATH Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in UiPath by 198.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in UiPath in the first quarter worth $36,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in UiPath by 314.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in UiPath in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the first quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.89. UiPath, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $15.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -90.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other UiPath news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 9,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $119,856.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,598,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,180,656. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 831,310 shares of company stock valued at $10,428,922 in the last quarter. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PATH shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, May 30th. DA Davidson upgraded UiPath to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut UiPath from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $16.00 target price on UiPath and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

