Unifirst Corporation $UNF Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Unifirst were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNF. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Unifirst by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 263,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,052,000 after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Unifirst by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Unifirst by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Unifirst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Unifirst by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNF stock opened at $175.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.86. Unifirst Corporation has a one year low of $156.34 and a one year high of $243.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.48.

Unifirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $610.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.50 million. Unifirst had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 7.35%. Unifirst’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Unifirst has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-8.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Unifirst Corporation will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Unifirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.20%.

UNF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Unifirst in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Unifirst from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Barclays set a $152.00 target price on Unifirst and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $197.00 target price on shares of Unifirst in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unifirst presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $179.50.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

