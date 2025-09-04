Upwork Inc. $UPWK Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Upwork by 364.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,351,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,836,000 after buying an additional 4,199,244 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 41.1% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,660,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,476 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 3,045,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,788,000 after purchasing an additional 397,997 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 50.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,630,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,326,000 after purchasing an additional 882,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,436,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,840,000 after purchasing an additional 803,929 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $16.45 on Thursday. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.43.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Upwork had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The company had revenue of $194.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Upwork declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Dave Bottoms sold 11,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $156,202.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,250.95. This represents a 55.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Erica Gessert sold 19,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $263,458.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 209,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,895,355.68. This trade represents a 8.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,238,460. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on UPWK shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Upwork from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Upwork in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

