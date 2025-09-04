Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 98.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,482 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 267.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 132,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of VNQ opened at $90.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.19 and a 200-day moving average of $89.51. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

