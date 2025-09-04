Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. $VCTR Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 81,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 17.8% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 11.5% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Vista Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Victory Capital from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Victory Capital from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Victory Capital from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $70.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.13. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.00 and a 1 year high of $73.42.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $351.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.89 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 27.18%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.40%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

