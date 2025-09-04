Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. $CPIX

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,419 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.50% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 37,649 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 18,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.2%

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.01 million, a PE ratio of -16.41 and a beta of -0.37. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.38.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.48%.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; Sancuso, an injection for the treatment of chemotherapy treatment; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

