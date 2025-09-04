Walleye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 94,738 Open Lending Corporation $LPRO

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 94,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Open Lending as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Open Lending alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Open Lending by 9.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,901,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,368,000 after buying an additional 1,245,763 shares in the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 6.8% in the first quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 9,753,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after purchasing an additional 619,060 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter valued at about $8,139,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 24,752 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 970,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 95,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.80 target price (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.10.

Open Lending Stock Performance

LPRO opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.83. Open Lending Corporation has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Open Lending Corporation will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Company Profile

(Free Report)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.