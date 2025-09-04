Walleye Capital LLC Buys 20,698 Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $OLMA

Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,698 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Olema Pharmaceuticals worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 7,304,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,370 shares during the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC increased its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 2,912,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,980,000 after buying an additional 231,954 shares during the period. Lightspeed Management Company L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,257,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,525,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after buying an additional 522,799 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,127,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after buying an additional 418,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLMA stock opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $431.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average is $4.63. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Olema Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OLMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.08). Research analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OLMA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research raised Olema Pharmaceuticals to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

