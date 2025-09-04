Walleye Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 82.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,272 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WY opened at $24.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 65.28, a PEG ratio of 79.23 and a beta of 1.07. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $34.03.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 221.05%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.29 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,178.62. The trade was a 22.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

