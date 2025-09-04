Walleye Capital LLC Grows Stake in The ODP Corporation $ODP

Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 83.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in ODP were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in ODP by 169.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ODP by 7.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in ODP by 2.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 931,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,358,000 after acquiring an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in ODP by 5.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ODP by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ODP shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ODP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ODP from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ:ODP opened at $21.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $636.49 million, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.88. The ODP Corporation has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. ODP had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 0.39%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The ODP Corporation will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

