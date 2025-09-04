Walleye Capital LLC Has $324,000 Stock Holdings in 89BIO $ETNB

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of 89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 89.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388,254 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in 89BIO were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETNB. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of 89BIO by 9,265.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of 89BIO by 4,898.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of 89BIO during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Sandia Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of 89BIO by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of 89BIO by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 89BIO in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of 89BIO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of 89BIO from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

Insider Activity at 89BIO

In other news, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 10,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $115,280.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 309,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,191.28. The trade was a 3.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

89BIO Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 15.19, a quick ratio of 15.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. 89BIO has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $11.84.

89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 89BIO will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 89BIO

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Stories

