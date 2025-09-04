Walleye Capital LLC Invests $263,000 in TWFG, Inc. $TWFG

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in TWFG by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 52,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 10,666 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TWFG in the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in TWFG in the 4th quarter valued at about $688,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in TWFG in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,501,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in TWFG in the 4th quarter valued at about $585,000.

Shares of TWFG opened at $26.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 105.86 and a current ratio of 105.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.39 and a beta of 0.28. TWFG, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $36.85.

TWFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on TWFG from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on TWFG from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TWFG from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TWFG from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TWFG has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.57.

TWFG, Inc operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits.

