Walleye Capital LLC Invests $268,000 in MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS $MWA

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MWA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS by 184.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of MWA opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19. MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58.

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.82 million. MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS’s payout ratio is 28.72%.

Insider Transactions at MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS

In other news, Director Brian C. Healy acquired 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.74 per share, for a total transaction of $27,461.40. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,160.20. This represents a 7.59% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 24,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $627,730.75. Following the sale, the director owned 86,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,162.45. The trade was a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,914 shares of company stock worth $889,727 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

