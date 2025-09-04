Walleye Capital LLC Invests $281,000 in ESCO Technologies Inc. $ESE

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESE. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.
ESCO Technologies Price Performance
ESCO Technologies stock opened at $201.53 on Thursday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.30 and a 52 week high of $205.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 1.25.
ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.21%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ESE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of ESCO Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.
ESCO Technologies Profile
ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.
