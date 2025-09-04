Walleye Capital LLC Invests $297,000 in Sonic Automotive, Inc. $SAH

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens downgraded Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.86.

Sonic Automotive Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $81.57 on Thursday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $89.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.84.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.56. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 1.07%.The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.11%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

