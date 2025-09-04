Walleye Capital LLC Invests $305,000 in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk $TLK

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 61,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 17.8% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 37.7% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 7.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 2.0% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 116,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, New Street Research cut shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk stock opened at $19.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.48. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

