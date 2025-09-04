Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $264,000 Investment in Global X Silver Miners ETF $SIL

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIL. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 59.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIL opened at $60.94 on Thursday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $61.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.67 and a 200-day moving average of $44.53.

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

