Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 214 Shares of Spire Inc. $SR

Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the 1st quarter worth $1,654,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Spire by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Spire by 1,055.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 10,355 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Spire by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 41,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 11,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of Spire in a report on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Spire from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Spire Price Performance

NYSE:SR opened at $74.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.44 and a 200-day moving average of $75.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $79.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $421.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.27 million. Spire had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Spire has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.82%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

