Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. $SAN

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 51,328 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Northstar Financial Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 9.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $140.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.08. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $9.82.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $17.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 17.30%. Banco Santander has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

