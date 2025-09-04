Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. $JANX

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JANX. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 1,574.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 2,402.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 6,928.6% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JANX. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.90.

Janux Therapeutics stock opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 2.84. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $71.71.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.07). Equities analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

