Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Chemed Corporation $CHE

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Chemed by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHE shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Chemed from $650.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chemed from $640.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Chemed from $708.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.25.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 10,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.91, for a total value of $4,224,162.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Walsh III acquired 200 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $417.10 per share, for a total transaction of $83,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,443.30. This trade represents a 6.02% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $459.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $457.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $535.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Corporation has a twelve month low of $408.42 and a twelve month high of $623.60.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.02 by ($1.75). The firm had revenue of $618.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.60 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.47 EPS. Chemed has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.000-22.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 12.34%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

