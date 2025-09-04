Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in BankUnited, Inc. $BKU

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in BankUnited by 6.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,849,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,689,000 after buying an additional 107,962 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in BankUnited by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,461,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after buying an additional 53,905 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in BankUnited by 8.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,250,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,084,000 after buying an additional 101,170 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in BankUnited by 893.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,150,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,636,000 after buying an additional 1,035,002 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BankUnited by 36.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,059,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,496,000 after buying an additional 285,092 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $152,989.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 39,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,080.33. This represents a 9.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $135,765.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 43,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,921.95. This represents a 7.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Stock Performance

BKU opened at $38.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day moving average of $35.30. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.21 and a 52-week high of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $273.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.17 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 13.19%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on BankUnited from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on BankUnited from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BankUnited from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Hovde Group boosted their target price on BankUnited from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BankUnited currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.55.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

