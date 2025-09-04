Walleye Capital LLC Sells 694 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Walleye Capital LLC cut its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 205.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 52 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 97.4% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 75 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth $38,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO George C. Bobb III sold 6,735 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.41, for a total value of $3,740,686.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,265.31. The trade was a 39.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,975 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.10, for a total transaction of $1,106,197.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 51,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748,812.80. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,021 shares of company stock worth $8,315,662. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.57.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $544.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $416.00 and a 1 year high of $570.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $539.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $504.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.200-21.50 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

