Walleye Capital LLC Takes $304,000 Position in Jackson Financial Inc. $JXN

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Jackson Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Jackson Financial from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Jackson Financial from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Jackson Financial from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $96.57 on Thursday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.70 and a 12-month high of $115.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1,609.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.26. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 1.73%.The business had revenue of ($471.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5,333.33%.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

