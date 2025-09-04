Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF $SKYY

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 77.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after buying an additional 25,397 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 204.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $126.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.14. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $85.38 and a 1-year high of $131.54.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

