Walleye Capital LLC Trims Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 91.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,601 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total transaction of $65,441.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,377.09. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of JLL stock opened at $300.56 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $194.36 and a 1-year high of $308.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $274.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 2.28%.The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JLL has been the topic of several research reports. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $338.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.57.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

