Walleye Capital LLC Trims Stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. $RLAY

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 89.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825,589 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 54.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 63,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 22,307 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 653,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 378,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $715,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Relay Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 61,379 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $219,123.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 765,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,078.16. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 26,701 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $98,259.68. Following the transaction, the insider owned 552,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,034,009.60. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,226 shares of company stock valued at $542,926. Insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on RLAY shares. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.08.

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.60. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $10.72.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. As a group, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

