Zeta Global Holdings Corp. $ZETA Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at $38,748,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at $51,042,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at $28,152,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,041,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,718,000 after purchasing an additional 281,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 1,240.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,847,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,654 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global stock opened at $18.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average is $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.71 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZETA shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zeta Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

