116,600 Shares in PSQ Holdings, Inc. $PSQH Acquired by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 116,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Get PSQ alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSQH. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of PSQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of PSQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PSQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of PSQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PSQ in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PSQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

PSQ Stock Performance

PSQ stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17. The company has a market cap of $75.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.73. PSQ Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77.

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. PSQ had a negative net margin of 169.29% and a negative return on equity of 224.55%. The business had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PSQ Holdings, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

PSQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

PSQ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PSQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PSQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.