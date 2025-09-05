12,388 Shares in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. $TPH Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,388 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 500,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,973,000 after acquiring an additional 14,298 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth $676,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on TPH shares. Wall Street Zen raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

TPH opened at $36.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. Tri Pointe Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.90 and a 1 year high of $46.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.91.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $884.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.77 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 9.22%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

