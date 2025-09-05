13,068 Shares in iShares Silver Trust $SLV Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 40,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 22,362 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth $564,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth $10,872,000. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 444,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,767,000 after acquiring an additional 244,545 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

SLV stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $25.27 and a one year high of $37.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average of $31.76.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

