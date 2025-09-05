139 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Acquired by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 139 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 72.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR opened at $375.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $387.56 and its 200 day moving average is $330.02. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.08 and a fifty-two week high of $424.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.19%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PWR. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Quanta Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $414.00 price objective (up previously from $364.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa America cut shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (up previously from $360.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.18.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

