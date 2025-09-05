15,787 Shares in Appian Corporation $APPN Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 15,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Appian by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after buying an additional 12,337 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Appian in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Appian by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 14,319 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Appian in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Appian by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Appian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Appian to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Appian from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Appian from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Appian in a research note on Friday, August 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Appian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 10,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $328,652.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,736,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,312,641.95. This trade represents a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 116,950 shares of company stock worth $3,718,978 over the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -130.08 and a beta of 1.71. Appian Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.33.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $170.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.01 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Appian has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.360 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.030-0.070 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Appian Corporation will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

