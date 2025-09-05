21,300 Shares in Lightbridge Corporation $LTBR Bought by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ:LTBR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,300 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.10% of Lightbridge as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Lightbridge in the 4th quarter worth $1,106,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Lightbridge in the 4th quarter worth $466,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Lightbridge by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 29,046 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Lightbridge by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 48,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lightbridge in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.
In other Lightbridge news, Director Sweta Chakraborty sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $303,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 32,538 shares in the company, valued at $492,950.70. The trade was a 38.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The energy company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.
Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing nuclear fuel technology. It develops and commercializes metallic nuclear fuels. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.
