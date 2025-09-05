2,351 Shares in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST Acquired by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,058,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,088,000 after buying an additional 2,503,550 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 11,235,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,661,000 after acquiring an additional 183,653 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,752,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326,709 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,326,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,365,000 after acquiring an additional 433,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rush Island Management LP bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.77.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ HST opened at $17.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $19.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 11.12%.The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.020 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.11%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

